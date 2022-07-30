Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating next of kin for shooting victim

Robert Myers
Robert Myers(Hart County Coroner's Office)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating the next of kin for Mr. Robert “Bob” Myers.

He is a 78 year old white male, and the victim of a fatal shooting on July 29, 2022 in Magnolia, KY.

The Coroner’s Office says Mr. Myers was residing in Munfordville, KY. He may have family in Louisville.

If you have any leads as to a next of kin for Mr. Myers, contact the Hart County Coroner’s Office at 270-524-2400, or send a direct message on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Uhaul pickup truck was at the scene of a deadly shooting in Hart County.
KSP releases new details in deadly Hart Co. shooting
Soapy suds at Lost River Cave
Lost River Cave expresses concern after soapy suds increase
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues
EMTs deliver baby in Glasgow.
Barren-Metcalfe EMTs, paramedic deliver nine pound baby in back of ambulance
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.
Man shows no remorse for fatally shooting registered sex offender, deputies say

Latest News

BGFD aids in Eastern Kentucky flooding
BGFD deploys personnel to aid in flooding search and rescue operations
Christmas in July supporting Toys for Tots
Food trucks come together supporting Toys for Tots
Police say a Uhaul pickup truck was at the scene of a deadly shooting in Hart County.
KSP releases new details in deadly Hart Co. shooting
2nd annual Black Male Scholars Induction
Black Male Scholars Induction