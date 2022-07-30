Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating next of kin for shooting victim

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating the next of kin for Mr. Robert “Bob” Myers.

He is a 78 year old white male, and the victim of a fatal shooting on July 29, 2022 in Magnolia, KY.

The Coroner’s Office says Mr. Myers was residing in Munfordville, KY. He may have family in Louisville.

If you have any leads as to a next of kin for Mr. Myers, contact the Hart County Coroner’s Office at 270-524-2400, or send a direct message on Facebook.

