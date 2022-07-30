How is The Medical Center preparing for a possible surge in cases of monkeypox?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There are 4,907 cases of Monkeypox in the United States, in this moment.

Six are in Kentucky, one of those is in Warren County.

Many people continue having questions regarding the virus.

One doctor says the disease has been around since the 1950′s.

“Monkeypox, it’s not a relatively new virus, it’s part of the family of the orthopox virus, it’s actually been around since like the 1950s, in particular, 1958,” says Dr. Heather Lusby a physician and infectious disease specialist at The Medical Center.

Earlier this week, the first probable case of Monkeypox was reported in Warren County, final CDC testing is needed for confirmation.

And with a probable case in the county, one might be wondering how is The Medical Center preparing for a possible surge in cases?

“So we are working with the health department, The Medical Center, to make sure if someone comes in contact with anyone with monkeypox, you know, they can get vaccinated. Also anyone with a case of monkeypox, if they were to need treatment, not every case needs treatment, it just depends on the severity and the symptoms, you know, to get them the treatment for the monkeypox,” adds Dr. Lusby.

Monkeypox is transmitted by person to person, direct contact.

Dr. Heather Lusby says not to fear, there is a vaccine for treatment.

“The Jynneos vaccines are what we’re currently using, and again, this is something that’s been around for a while since the 1970s. So it’s not like something brand new. And so, you know, that’s what’s being allocated by the U.S. government, and for people who have been exposed, or people that are in an area that have a lot of transmission,” also says Dr. Lusby.

“It’s not airborne, it’s direct person to person contact,” added Dr. Lusby.

She says if you believe you’ve come in contact with someone who has monkeypox, or have the symptoms of monkeypox contact your physician.

“Call the health department, you know, seek out medical help, unfortunately, because of how this is presenting, you know, and how it’s being stigmatized. Some people aren’t seeking that help, because they don’t want to be labeled,” said Dr. Lusby.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Monkeypox symptoms usually start within 3 weeks of exposure to the virus.

