One dead after shooting in Hart County

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police says they are working a shooting death of one man on Hammonsville Road in the Magnolia community in Hart County.

Officials say the 10,000 block of Hammonsville Road is currently shutdown for at least two hours as the scene is still active.

Right now, KSP says after speaking with witnesses, they’re looking for three white males in a U-Haul pick-up truck going northbound on KY-357.

Police say if you have any information to contact KSP at 270 782-2010.

