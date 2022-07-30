Stray showers tonight, but better chances for rain come Sunday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Most of us will remain overcast through the remainder of our afternoon and evening. However, some showers have sparked up to the northwestern portions of our viewing area!

Though chances for rain continue to remain slim for the rest of the day, any showers that do occur will be short-lived and not a complete washout. Sunday morning will bring better chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms. We’ll catch a break from the rain by late morning, but another round arrives early afternoon. Though it will not be a complete washout, have the umbrella handy just in case for any Sunday plans! Widespread rain continues into Monday. Tuesday will feature isolated showers here and there, but we’ll be dry for most of the day and much warmer as well - highs jump back to the 90s by then! The rest of the week remains hot and humid, with stray showers possible into the second half of the work week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. High 81. Low 69. Winds S at 5 mph.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. High 87. Low 71. Winds SW at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. High 91. Low 73. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 82

Today’s Low: 69

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 103 (1999)

Record Low: 53 (1965)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 5.77″ (+1.61″)

Yearly Precip: 32.19″ (+1.43″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:55 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 28 / Small Particulate Matter: 32)

Mold Count: Mod (6701 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (3)

