Bowling Green Habitat for Humanity working to build 10 homes in 10 weeks

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Realtor.com estimates it takes anywhere from three to six months to build a house, Habitat for Humanity is hoping to build 10 houses in just 10 weeks.

“It’s not the brightest idea I’ve ever had, but we wanted to get get one give the community something they can rally around that’s positive,” said Habitat for Humanity executive director, Rodney Goodman, “We’ve all had a rough few years, and this gives us something where we can all come out and see what we can accomplish together.”

Habitat for Humanity has teamed up with other organizations, as well as local volunteers, for this massive undertaking.

“We’ll have close to 500 volunteers out here this week or more, maybe six. We’ve got close to 200 out here today, so it’s been a pretty amazing week.”

Though Goodman says there’s always room for more.

“This is a 10 week project. So we’re going to need volunteers in August and September while we get this done. So you still have a lot of opportunity to come out.”

Once these houses are done, they’ll be made available to various families in Bowling Green.

“Some of these families were displaced by the tornado. Some of them had other effects from the storm, maybe job loss or lost other things in the storm, but maybe not in their home. Some of them, though, are just folks who’ve been looking for an affordable place to live for a long time.”

Though the work will be hard, Goodman said it will be worth it to help these families.

“When you think about what changes your life, it’s not a home, it’s not a house or an apartment, it’s a person, you always think of a person that changed your life. And so we want to connect our families to the great social farmer, this community, this is a great way to do it.”

For more information on the project or to volunteer, visit the Bowling Green Habitat for Humanity’s website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.