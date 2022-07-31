Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware charged in girlfriend’s killing

A former NFL player was charged with murder in the killing of his girlfriend. (KTRK, FAMILY PHOTOS, HCSO, TEXASEQUUSEARCH, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT
HOUSTON (AP) - A former NFL player was charged with murder Thursday in the killing of his girlfriend, whose remains were found months after she was reported missing last year.

Kevin Ware, who played tight end in 2003 and 2004 for Washington and San Francisco, is also charged with tampering with evidence, specifically a corpse, in the death of Taylor Pomaski. If convicted of murder, he faces up to life in prison.

Pomaski, 29, was last seen in April 2021 at a house party in the Houston suburb of Spring. Her remains were found in December.

“We encourage anyone who has knowledge about what happened between Kevin and Taylor to come forward,” said Lacy Johnson, the prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office handling the case.

Ware, 41, has been jailed since June 2021 in neighboring Montgomery County on unrelated drug and gun charges.

Ware’s attorney, Coby DuBose, didn’t immediately reply to a phone message or email seeking comment.

