BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The rain saga continues! Much of our viewing area has seen showers today. Rain chances continue through the remainder of our evening and night. A flood watch remains in effect until Monday morning due to the localized flooding threat.

Flood watch still in effect as rain chances linger! (WBKO)

Scattered rain continues into Monday. Though it will not be a complete washout, have the umbrella handy just in case for any Monday plans! Tuesday will feature stray showers here and there, but we’ll be dry for most of the day and much warmer as well - highs jump back to the 90s by then! The rest of the week remains hot and humid, with scattered showers possible into the second half of the work week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. High 89. Low 71. Winds SW at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. High 91. Low 73. Winds SW at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 92. Low 73. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 83

Today’s Low: 72

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 102 (1921)

Record Low: 53 (1965)

Today’s Precip: 0.06″

Monthly Precip: 5.83″ (+1.55″)

Yearly Precip: 32.25″ (+1.37″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:53 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 28 / Small Particulate Matter: 32)

Mold Count: Mod (6701 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index:Low (3)

Pollen: 0.6 (Low - Grass, Weeds)

