Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 26, more bodies recovered

Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear said 26 people have died in Eastern Kentucky’s historic flooding.

Beshear said more bodies were recovered but the state cannot confirm those deaths right now.

“We have hundreds of millions of dollars of damage, hundreds of people displaced, but we are moving and moving fast,” said Beshear.

Beshear says the first travel trailers to help house people arrived in Eastern Kentucky Saturday.

He said Jenny Wiley State Park in Floyd County is full, but the trailers are there to help increase capacity.

Crews are working to open Buckhorn State Park in Perry County.

“We want to make sure we wrap our arms around our eastern Kentucky brothers and sisters and make sure they are okay,” said Beshear.

Beshear warned more rain is coming, and will hit areas that were already flooded.

He’s warning people to stay vigilant and safe, and get to higher ground or go to a shelter if you live in a flood prone area.

Beshear says the number one need right now is water, and you can go to the state’s flood resource website to see where to send those donations.

“To all our folks that have been impacted, we’re going to be there for you today, tomorrow, next week, next year we’re not going anywhere we’re going to help you rebuild,” said Beshear.

You can watch a video from the governor below:

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Uhaul pickup truck was at the scene of a deadly shooting in Hart County.
KSP releases new details in deadly Hart Co. shooting
Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air
Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air
WKU Board of Regents announce final decision on dismissal hearing
WKU Board of Regents vote NOT to dismiss tenured professor
Robert Myers
Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating next of kin for shooting victim
Soapy suds at Lost River Cave
Lost River Cave expresses concern after soapy suds increase

Latest News

Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo
Officials searching for family members of Hart County shooting victim
Officials searching for family members of Hart County shooting victim
BG Habitat for Humanity set to build 10 houses in 10 weeks
BG Habitat for Humanity set to build 10 houses in 10 weeks
Food trucks come together to support Toys for Tots
Food trucks come together to support Toys for Tots