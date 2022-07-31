Mount Zion Baptist Church hold 2nd annual Back to School Block Party

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was burgers, backpacks, and balloons at Mount Zion Baptists Church this evening.

“This event is designed to get kids ready for back to school, they’ve got backpacks are given away,” said BGPD Public Information Officer, Ronnie Ward. “Inside those backpacks are a lot of school supplies. So hopefully that’ll help the families that are struggling financially, especially in this day and time.”

Bowling Green Police, along with other emergency services, teamed up with the church to help throw a back-to-school block party.

“It’s a really incredible event. You can see there’s probably 450, 500 people here easily,” Ward said. “Lots of people are represented here with the fire department, the police department, the sheriff’s department, state police.”

Reverend with the church, John Lee Jr., said the event was a way to serve the community collectively and corporately.

“We thought faith based community law enforcement, we thought it would be a wonderful opportunity. But it has grown from that, as you can tell, so we love it,” Lee said.

Lee also wanted to use the event to allow the community to meet emergency services workers on a more intimate level.

“Unfortunately for those in law enforcement, many times they see them, they’re on the wrong side of the law,” Lee said. “This gives the people an opportunity to see that the people that serve as first responders, they’re people, they’re human.”

An opportunity Ward said they’re grateful for.

“It’s really important for us to be with the community here, just to just let them see us in regular clothes and serving them,” Ward said. “It just makes a difference when they recognize that we’re real people outside of the uniform.”

This is only the second Back to School block party, but Lee said it’s surely not the last.

“We intend to bring it back bigger and better. You know, supply and demand as long as it continues to grow.”

For everyone involved, it was all about helping the community.

“This is not about John Lee, this is not about Mount Zion, this is not about any denomination. This is about Bowling Green, Warren County, us loving on each other, serving the community and expanding the kingdom. That’s what it’s about for us,” Lee said.

More information on Mount Zion Baptist Church can be found on their Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.