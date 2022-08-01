3 deputies shot while serving warrant in North Carolina

A helicopter hovers over the scene where three deputies were shot in North Carolina.
A helicopter hovers over the scene where three deputies were shot in North Carolina.(Justin Lundy/WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUDLEY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a scene is still active after three deputies were shot Monday morning.

According to Joel Gillie, Wayne County public information officer, the deputies sustained gunshot wounds as they served an involuntary commitment warrant to a home in Dudley around 10:30 a.m.

Two deputies were airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center, while one deputy is being treated at Wayne UNC Health Care, according to police.

Officials have not yet provided an update on the conditions of the deputies.

Law enforcement says the deputies were wearing utility vests when serving the papers, as a common practice in a case of an involuntary commitment.

The suspect is currently barricaded inside of the home, and the scene is still active as a police helicopter hovers over the area.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Uhaul pickup truck was at the scene of a deadly shooting in Hart County.
UPDATE: KSP makes three arrests in deadly Hart Co. shooting
Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air
Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air
Robert Myers
Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating next of kin for shooting victim
According to HEMSI, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo

Latest News

Last Uvalde school shooting survivor leaves hospital
Expert offers online gaming safety tips for your child
Expert offers online gaming safety tips for your child
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Brittney Griner’s trial resumes amid intensified diplomacy
Suspected damage from the herbicide dicamba curls up leaves on peach trees at Flamm Orchards in...
Growing Concern: Thousands of farms across U.S. damaged by ‘dicamba drift’ that devastates crops