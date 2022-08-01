August 3 Degree Guarantee: BG Noon Lions Club

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Aug. 1, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The BG Noon Lions Club is a non-profit organization that meets every 1st and 3rd Tuesday at 11:30am at Teresa’s Restaurant.  We host the Run for Sight 5K every Labor Day.  While each Lions Club has its own local service focus, there are five global causes of particular interest around the world:  Diabetes, Environment, Hunger, Vision, and Childhood Cancer.  Lions serve. It’s that simple, and it has been since we first began in 1917. Our clubs are places where individuals join together to give their valuable time and effort to improving their communities, and the world.

