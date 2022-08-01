August Arrives with a Chance for Rain/Storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We closed out July with cooler than average temperatures, but we’re heating back up today.

Isolated severe storm tonight/Tuesday AM

August heat and humidity builds

Unsettled weather Thursday to Sunday

Storms are expected to develop later today through tonight ahead of a cold front. Locally damaging wind would be the main severe threat, in addition to heavy rain and lightning. The rest of the week remains hot and humid, with scattered showers possible into the second half of the work week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible late. High 89. Low 71. Winds SW at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 91. Low 73. Winds SW at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 92. Low 73. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 102 (1931)

Record Low: 53 (1925)

Monthly Precip: 5.87″ (+1.59″)

Yearly Precip: 32.29″ (+1.41″)

Today’s Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.

Tonight’s Sunset: 7:53 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 18 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: High (9)

Pollen: 3.7 (Low - Moderate: Grass, Weeds)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.