BGFD personnel return from search and rescue operations in Eastern Kentucky

Bowling Green Fire Department sent 10 members to Jackson, in Breathitt County to assist in...
Bowling Green Fire Department sent 10 members to Jackson, in Breathitt County to assist in search and rescue operations after the deadly floods that struck Eastern Kentucky.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Fire Department sent 10 members to Jackson, in Breathitt County to assist in search and rescue operations after the deadly floods that struck Eastern Kentucky.

The flooding has (at the time of this writing) claimed 28 lives and an unknown number unaccounted for. This is the second time in a year that Eastern Kentucky has been ravaged by severe flooding. Residents were still in the process of recovering when this round hit; effectively causing some families to lose everything twice in a year.

Arriving in Jackson, KY, the team was then dispatched to multiple locations to assist search and rescue any way that they could. They did welfare checks, looked for people that could not be reached or located whether it was due to high water or downed trees. It was a multiple agency, multiple state relief and aid effort that will be ongoing in the area. It could take weeks to realize the full extent of damage and loss.

One of those BGFD firefighters sent on the deployment was Mason Michael who was more than eager to help in the recovery efforts Saturday. “Back in December, we had the tornadoes and we received help from so many different places and so many different people. They came from all over and at the drop of a hat, they were here.” He expressed how that outpouring of support for Bowling Green made such a difference and how much of an honor it was to return that favor to others.

During a briefing, Governor Beshear noted the multiple disasters that have hit the state this past year. The governor said, “I can’t give you the why, but I know what we do in response to it; and that answer is everything we can.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

