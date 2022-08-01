Bowling Green Firefighters’ Association joins with Gasper Brewing Company for annual Fill the Boot fundraiser

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the month of August, Bowling Green Firefighters’ Association is collaborating with Gasper Brewing Company to help raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. A portion of the proceeds from all sales will be donated to the Fill the Boot fundraising event.

The Fill the Boot event will be held in the parking lots of local Walmart stores on Labor Day weekend.

Last year, the City of Bowling Green was the top fundraiser by collecting $28,100. This year, they are expecting to have another record year by working with Gasper.

To have the community more involved this year, Gasper will be having family-friendly trivia nights every Thursday with food trucks and the department Corvette on display. Members of the Bowling Green Fire Department will also be in attendance to mingle with the community and answer any questions about the department.

Follow the Bowling Green Firefighter’s Association on Facebook for more details.

