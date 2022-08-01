Bowling Green man arrested after Glasgow drug search

Antre Devon Davidson
Antre Devon Davidson(Barren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been charged after Glasgow police searched a vehicle on South Broadway Street.

Antre Devon Davidson, 21, was charged with reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, license to be in possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in marijuana.

Police said they made contact with Davidson and “detected a strong odor of Marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.”

After performing field sobriety test, officers determined that Davidson was impaired and a search of the vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia, digital scales and marijuana.

Davidson was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center where he remains as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Uhaul pickup truck was at the scene of a deadly shooting in Hart County.
UPDATE: KSP makes three arrests in deadly Hart Co. shooting
Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air
Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air
Robert Myers
Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating next of kin for shooting victim
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered

Latest News

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for...
KYTC releases traffic impact report for first week of August
BGFD assists in Kentucky floods
Bowling Green Fire Department assists with flood recovery
BGFD Association participates in "Fill the Boot"
Bowling Green Firefighters Association participates in "Fill the Boot"
Three arrests made for Hart County Murder
Arrests made for Hart County Murder