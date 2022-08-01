Bowling Green man arrested after Glasgow drug search

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been charged after Glasgow police searched a vehicle on South Broadway Street.

Antre Devon Davidson, 21, was charged with reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, license to be in possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in marijuana.

Police said they made contact with Davidson and “detected a strong odor of Marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.”

After performing field sobriety test, officers determined that Davidson was impaired and a search of the vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia, digital scales and marijuana.

Davidson was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center where he remains as of Monday morning.

