Glasgow Police deploys officers to assist in eastern Ky.

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department has sent several officers to eastern Kentucky to assist with both policing and recovery efforts.

In a Facebook post, GPD said the department in Whitesburg lost its cruisers.

“Their police department lost cruisers and reached out to agencies for help,” the post reads.

Lt. McGuire, Officer Hardin, Lt. Barton and Lt. Fields are headed to Whitesburg to assist with policing efforts this week.

Recruit Officer Kersey, Animal Control Officer Janes and Recruit Officer Nichols are headed to Hazard Kentucky for recovery efforts.

Before heading out, the department loaded up a truck with donations from ECTC Nursing Home to bring to victims of the flood.

