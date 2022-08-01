Glasgow Police deploys officers to assist in eastern Ky.

Glasgow officers deploy to Eastern Ky.
Glasgow officers deploy to Eastern Ky.(GPD)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department has sent several officers to eastern Kentucky to assist with both policing and recovery efforts.

In a Facebook post, GPD said the department in Whitesburg lost its cruisers.

“Their police department lost cruisers and reached out to agencies for help,” the post reads.

Lt. McGuire, Officer Hardin, Lt. Barton and Lt. Fields are headed to Whitesburg to assist with policing efforts this week.

Recruit Officer Kersey, Animal Control Officer Janes and Recruit Officer Nichols are headed to Hazard Kentucky for recovery efforts.

Before heading out, the department loaded up a truck with donations from ECTC Nursing Home to bring to victims of the flood.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Uhaul pickup truck was at the scene of a deadly shooting in Hart County.
UPDATE: KSP makes three arrests in deadly Hart Co. shooting
Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air
Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air
Robert Myers
Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating next of kin for shooting victim
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered

Latest News

Muhlenberg County gets a Safe Haven Baby Box.
Muhlenberg Co. receives Safe Haven Baby Box
3 Degree Guarantee: BG Noon Lion's Club
August 3 Degree Guarantee: BG Noon Lions Club
3 Degree Guarantee: BG Noon Lion's Club
3 Degree Guarantee: BG Noon Lion's Club
Floods ravaged eastern Kentucky, killing dozens.
Kentucky governor: At least 30 dead in flooding