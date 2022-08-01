Jellystone Mammoth Cave kicks to “Too Cool for School” back to school party

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jellystone Mammoth Cave kicked off its four day long “Too Cool for School” party today.

The party will take place at the park, with free crafts and activities for children and parents alike.

The cherry on top? Wednesday will include a school supplies drive where, in return for one item of school supplies, you will get a free bowl of ice cream.

“I think kids absolutely love it,” said Jellystone staff member, Stacy Lorenzana. “With the school supplies, we donate it all and we give it to everyone so it helps our kids get school supplies, and you also get ice cream in return. So it’s kind of a win-win on both sides.”

The event will go until Thursday, August 4, at 8:30 pm

For more information on the event, visit the Jellystone Mammoth Cave website.

