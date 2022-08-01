Jellystone Mammoth Cave kicks to “Too Cool for School” back to school party

By Sarah Walters
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jellystone Mammoth Cave kicked off its four day long “Too Cool for School” party today.

The party will take place at the park, with free crafts and activities for children and parents alike.

The cherry on top? Wednesday will include a school supplies drive where, in return for one item of school supplies, you will get a free bowl of ice cream.

“I think kids absolutely love it,” said Jellystone staff member, Stacy Lorenzana. “With the school supplies, we donate it all and we give it to everyone so it helps our kids get school supplies, and you also get ice cream in return. So it’s kind of a win-win on both sides.”

The event will go until Thursday, August 4, at 8:30 pm

For more information on the event, visit the Jellystone Mammoth Cave website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Uhaul pickup truck was at the scene of a deadly shooting in Hart County.
UPDATE: KSP makes three arrests in deadly Hart Co. shooting
Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air
Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air
Robert Myers
Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating next of kin for shooting victim
According to HEMSI, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo

Latest News

Even with rising COVID and monkeypox numbers, the Barren County School District is ready to get...
Barren County Schools provide reassurance for parents amid COVID and Monkeypox rise
Help your child have peace of mind getting back to school
WCPS Mental Health Counselor: Helping your kids through back-to-school anxiety
Lisa Rice of WCPS discusses dealing with back to school anxiety
WCPS Mental Health Counselor Lisa Rice addresses anxiety with back to school
Organizations rush to take initiative in helping those affected by Eastern Kentucky floods
"Appalachia Rises" Help those affected by floods in Eastern Kentucky