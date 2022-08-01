KYTC releases traffic impact report for first week of August

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for July 31 through Aug. 5 are listed below.

All work is subject to change.

Interstate 65

A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Motorists should expect the southbound direction to be down to one lane Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. this week. Northbound lane closures are also possible. Please use caution and expect delays during this time frame. Slowed and stopped traffic is also possible.

Interstate 165

U.S. 231 Exit 33 - The project to reconstruct the Exit 33 interchange continues. Please slow down and use caution in this area.

Pavement markings installation from the 18 mile marker to the 26 mile marker in Butler County will continue. The speed limit remains 55 mph.

Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Expressway

A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Express in Barren and Metcalfe Counties will continue next week. Motorists can expect work going on from the 20-mile marker to the 36-mile marker and the speed limit will be lowered to 55 mph. Lane closures will be in place from the 28-mile marker to the 36 mile marker. A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Express in Barren County will continue next week. Motorists can expect lane closures from the 9 mile marker to the 16 mile marker and the speed limit will be lowered to 55 mph. Crews will also be working at the interchange at exit 14.

Barren County

KY 90 Burkesville Road (mile point 17.7 – 22.0) – Construction of the next phase of KY 90 Glasgow-Burkesville Road continues. At this time, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, traffic impacts will occur with increasing frequency. At this time, motorists can expect flaggers to be present throughout the project. The project encompasses a section of roadway approximately four miles long between Fallen Timber Creek Bridge, near KY 839 and the Barren/Metcalfe County line. The project will widen the existing roadway template and features a bypass around the Eighty-Eight community.

Logan County

KY 3233 (mile point 0-1) – A project to resurface KY 3233 from KY 3519 to U.S. 68X continues. Pavement marking installations is expected to start. Motorists should expect delays and lane closures. The project should take about a week to complete.

U.S. 68 (mile points 24.9 to 29.2) - A preventive maintenance project on U.S. 68 near the Auburn Community has started. As asphalt thin overlay is being applied to the current pavement. Lane closures are in place and the speed limit has been lowered to 55 mph. The project is expected to be completed by the end of September. Please slow down and use caution in this area.

Metcalfe County

Mosby Ridge Road (mile point 0.2)– A project to replace a bridge on Mosby Ridge Road in Metcalfe County has begun. The project has closed the road at the bridge over East Fork Little Barren River at mile point 0.2. The bridge is expected to reopen in mid-September. Motorists may follow the detour which utilizes Society Hill Road, KY 533 – Breeding Hill Road and Lewis Free Road.

Monroe County

KY 100 Fountain Run Road (mile points 0.3 to 7.3) - Crews will be working on base failure repairs in this area followed by a resurfacing project. Lane closures are possible. Please slow down and use caution. The project is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Simpson County

KY 73 East Cedar Street/Rapids Road (mile points 7.1 to 9.2) - A project to resurface the roadway from KY 100 to U.S. 31-W is expected to start. The roadway will be controlled by flaggers and lane closures are possible.

Todd County

KY 181 (mile points 13 to 19) - A resurfacing project from U.S. 68 to KY 507 is expected to continue. Lane closures are possible.

Warren County

U.S. 31-W Nashville Road – A project to widen U.S. 31-W from Dillard Road to just south of Buchanon Park continues. Motorists should use caution as this area is a heavy construction zone. The speed limit has been lowered to 45 mph.

