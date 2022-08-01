Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.(MattGush/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News) – A man in Texas died after he was hit by a bullet that ricocheted off a woman whom he shot, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, 26-year-old Byron Redmon shot an adult female in the neck Saturday while inside an apartment. The bullet went through the woman’s neck and struck Redmon in the leg.

Police said Redmon died at the hospital. They did not release the condition of the woman.

Dallas police said they are still investigating.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Uhaul pickup truck was at the scene of a deadly shooting in Hart County.
UPDATE: KSP makes three arrests in deadly Hart Co. shooting
Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air
Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air
Robert Myers
Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating next of kin for shooting victim
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered

Latest News

Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, July 26, 2022,...
Psychiatrist says Sandy Hook parents fear for their lives
FILE - Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gave a dire warning at the opening of the...
UN chief warns world is one step from ‘nuclear annihilation’
Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé has...
Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song
Here are the signs to look out for and ways to help your child get ready to head back to school.
How to help kids cope with back-to-school anxiety
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is photographed during a speech on April 15, 2019....
Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena