Storms Possible Late Tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Welcome to August! We’re still very much in the “Dog Days of Summer”, and the weather will resemble that throughout the week.

Heat indices 100-105 Tuesday and Wednesday

Storms are possible tonight ahead of a cold front. Locally damaging wind would be the main severe threat, in addition to heavy rain and lightning. The best chance for the strongest storms is north of Bowling Green after sunset.

The rest of the week remains hot and humid, with scattered showers possible into the second half of the work week! Temps will be seasonably hot, topping out around 90°, give or take a degree. Overnight lows will stay warm and muggy in the low 70s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated t/showers possible. High 91. Low 73. Winds SW at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 92. Low 73. Winds SW at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scat’d thunderstorms possible. High 91. Low 74. Winds Sw at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 90

Today’s Low: 75

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 102 (1931)

Record Low: 53 (1925)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 5.83″ (-0.11″)

Yearly Precip: 32.29″ (+1.30″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:53 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:52 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 18 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

Mold Count: Mod (6701 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (9)

Pollen: 3.7 (Low - Grass, Weeds)

