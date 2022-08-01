‘There is no team stronger than Team Kentucky’: Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman visits Eastern Kentucky following deadly flooding

Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman
Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman made a trip to Eastern Kentucky on Sunday.

“The devastation is heartbreaking, but the strength of our people is inspiring,” a post read on Coleman’s Facebook page.

Coleman went to Prestonsburg in Floyd County, Jackson in Breathitt County and Campton in Wolfe County.

“I want to thank the heroes stepping up to make a difference during this challenging time. We are stronger together,” Coleman added.

