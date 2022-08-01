Tours at Lost River Cave resume following concerns of suds in the water

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tours at Lost River Cave will resume this week following concerns of large suds in the water.

Several weeks ago, the cave reported that large suds were developing in the cave, which caused concern for an environmental issue.

As recently as Thursday, environmental manager Matt Powell met with local industrial officials to attempt to identify the source of the suds.

Meanwhile, tours resumed Monday but the cave expects BGMU and the KY Department of Environmental Protection to continue working to solve this problem.

Last week’s rain helped to dilute the soap, but the problem is in no way resolved, said Rho Lansden, CEO of Lost River Cave.

