Tours at Lost River Cave resume following concerns of suds in the water

Lost River Cave boat tours resume following 'soapy suds' concerns.
Lost River Cave boat tours resume following 'soapy suds' concerns.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tours at Lost River Cave will resume this week following concerns of large suds in the water.

Several weeks ago, the cave reported that large suds were developing in the cave, which caused concern for an environmental issue.

MORE: Lost River Cave expresses concern after soapy suds increase

As recently as Thursday, environmental manager Matt Powell met with local industrial officials to attempt to identify the source of the suds.

Meanwhile, tours resumed Monday but the cave expects BGMU and the KY Department of Environmental Protection to continue working to solve this problem.

Last week’s rain helped to dilute the soap, but the problem is in no way resolved, said Rho Lansden, CEO of Lost River Cave.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Uhaul pickup truck was at the scene of a deadly shooting in Hart County.
UPDATE: KSP makes three arrests in deadly Hart Co. shooting
Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air
Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air
Robert Myers
Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating next of kin for shooting victim
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo
Flooding in Hindman, Ky.
Governor: Kentucky flooding deaths increase to 28, more bodies recovered

Latest News

deliver nine pound baby in back of ambulance
Group with Barren-Metcalfe EMS deliver nine pound baby in back of ambulance
Floods ravaged eastern Kentucky, killing dozens.
Kentucky governor: At least 35 dead in flooding
SKYCTC Express Enrollment
SKYCTC Express Enrollment
Man Arrested in Grayson County on Drug Charges
Man Arrested in Grayson County on Drug Charges