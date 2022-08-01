Warren County Public Schools holds grand opening for new Rich Pond Elementary School

Rich Pond Elementary School in Bowling Green held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony...
Rich Pond Elementary School in Bowling Green held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for their new building in Bowling Green.
By William Battle
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rich Pond Elementary School in Bowling Green held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for their new building in Bowling Green.

The project was started two years ago and will be complete for the first day of school on August 10th. With construction taking place through most of the pandemic, Rich Pond principal Derick Marr attributed the successful and timely completion to the construction crews and people in charge of the build.

The event had a large turnout of alumni and students. Some of the families in attendance have attended Rich Pond for generations. Rich Pond Elementary is deep in the roots of the community and everyone came out to show their support to honor that history and tradition.

