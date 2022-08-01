WCPS Mental Health Counselor: Helping your kids through back-to-school anxiety

Lisa Rice of WCPS discusses dealing with back to school anxiety
By Kelly Austin
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the swipe of a debit card and the ring of a cash register, back-to-school shopping is getting checked off many parents’ to-do lists.

Along with kids being excited about wearing their brand new shoes and clothes and seeing their friends again, there are some kids that may be feeling a little anxious.

The thought of going back to school for some kids can be overwhelming for a number of reasons.

Lisa Rice a Mental Health Counselor with Warren County Public Schools talked with Kelly Austin Monday about helping our kids get back to school with less anxiety.

She advises, “As a parent, take your own temperature. Make sure you aren’t passing your anxiety on to your kids. You want to pass on confidence. Listen to their feelings. Validate their feelings. ‘I know it’s hard.’ Don’t dismiss their feelings, but help them remember they probably felt this way last year and the year before. What helped them overcome their anxiety before?”

Other suggestions include:

  • Normalize their feelings
  • Do some practice runs
  • Go to your school’s open house, if you can’t do that go by the school to ask questions, find out who their teacher is, etc.
  • Talk to someone at your school about it. Speak to your student’s teacher or counselor to let them know your concerns so they can be aware and help develop a plan to address them.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Uhaul pickup truck was at the scene of a deadly shooting in Hart County.
UPDATE: KSP makes three arrests in deadly Hart Co. shooting
Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air
Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air
Robert Myers
Hart County Coroner’s Office needs help locating next of kin for shooting victim
According to HEMSI, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash
Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo

Latest News

The cherry on top? Wednesday will include a school supplies drive where, in return for one item...
Jellystone Mammoth Cave kicks to “Too Cool for School” back to school party
Even with rising COVID and monkeypox numbers, the Barren County School District is ready to get...
Barren County Schools provide reassurance for parents amid COVID and Monkeypox rise
Lisa Rice of WCPS discusses dealing with back to school anxiety
WCPS Mental Health Counselor Lisa Rice addresses anxiety with back to school
Organizations rush to take initiative in helping those affected by Eastern Kentucky floods
"Appalachia Rises" Help those affected by floods in Eastern Kentucky