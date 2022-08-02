Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society works to “Clear the Shelter”

Bowling Green Humane Society hopes to clear shelters by getting dogs adopted
By Sarah Walters
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - August is “Clear the Shelter” month, an event presented by Hill’s pet food.

The goal? Just that, to have all pets adopted and completely clear the shelter.

On top of participating in the event, the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society is giving away coupons and discounts for pet supplies with each adoption.

“Clear the Shelter really helped to kind of emphasize some of the pets that may have been overlooked through some of the other events that we’ve been doing,’ said Leah Lawrence, Adoption Manager with the society. “This is just a time when everybody can focus on every single individual animal, ones that may have been here for a little while to the ones that just walked in the door.”

For more information on the event, or to see what animals are available for adoption, visit the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to HEMSI, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash
Victim says he was shot in Todd County, but KSP says it actually happened in Logan County.
UPDATE: Alleged home intruder shot in Logan County
Floods ravaged eastern Kentucky, killing dozens.
At least 37 dead in flooding, Kentucky’s governor says
Logan Co Humane Society seeking donations
Logan County Humane Society asking for help as they care for dogs from mill
Antre Devon Davidson
Bowling Green man arrested after Glasgow drug search

Latest News

Animal Control officer Janes and Officer Nichols walking streets in Knott County to check on...
Members of Glasgow PD hand out supplies, help with policing in Eastern Kentucky
In this aerial image, the river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on...
Hardin County Sheriff’s Office to deliver supplies, gift cards to Eastern Kentucky
Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. Knott...
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
Warren County Public Schools are doing their part to assist relief and recovery efforts for...
Warren County Public Schools helping schools in Eastern Kentucky