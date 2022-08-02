Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society works to “Clear the Shelter”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - August is “Clear the Shelter” month, an event presented by Hill’s pet food.

The goal? Just that, to have all pets adopted and completely clear the shelter.

On top of participating in the event, the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society is giving away coupons and discounts for pet supplies with each adoption.

“Clear the Shelter really helped to kind of emphasize some of the pets that may have been overlooked through some of the other events that we’ve been doing,’ said Leah Lawrence, Adoption Manager with the society. “This is just a time when everybody can focus on every single individual animal, ones that may have been here for a little while to the ones that just walked in the door.”

For more information on the event, or to see what animals are available for adoption, visit the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society website.

