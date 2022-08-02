Cave Research Foundation receives Regional Award from National Park Service

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park’s longtime partner, the Cave Research Foundation, has been awarded the 2021 George and Helen Hartzog Regional Group Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service from the National Park Service’s Volunteers-In-Parks program.

This award recognizes the contribution the CRF has made to Mammoth Cave National Park and the community through their ongoing scientific cave research and discoveries.

“The CRF has been a part of the Mammoth Cave team since 1957,” said superintendent Barclay Trimble. “Their cooperation has been essential for the successful management and protection of the park’s extensive cave and karst resources. Each year CRF holds at least ten expeditions at the park with the goal of mapping and exploring the vast reaches of Mammoth Cave. CRF team members squeeze their way into tight and unknown cracks and crevices all for the sake of making new discoveries and adding to our knowledge of the cave system.”

The CRF actively supports Mammoth Cave National Park through their continued exploration, scientific discovery and volunteerism.

Their expeditions in 2021 led to the addition of eight miles of cave passageways found within the Mammoth Cave system.

The additional mileage was mapped and documented through hours of survey work completed by the CRF and brought the official length of the world’s longest cave to 420 miles.

In addition to their exploration work, their program is critical to supplying information to the park’s strategic management plan, and provides park staff, interns and other volunteers an opportunity to increase their knowledge of cave exploration by participating in their cave expeditions.

