Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal.

His ‘Outlaw State of Kind Fund’ is donating to the Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis fund through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

Knott County Schools posted a picture of the singer helping people in one community move items out of a house.

