A few more showers/storms could linger today
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a gorgeous start to the day as lower humidity briefly moved in. \
- Another shower/storm chance this afternoon
- Hot sunshine for Wednesday
- Unsettled pattern Thursday-Sunday
An isolated stronger thunderstorm is possible today with locally heavy rain, lightning, and strong wind. The rain will provide a cooling relief from the 90s. Tonight will be warm and muggy, ahead of a hot and humid Wednesday. We stay rain and storm free tomorrow, before scattered showers and storms returns Thursday and Friday. Unsettled weather may linger into the weekend.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated t/showers possible. High 91. Low 73. Winds SW at 7 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 92. Low 73. Winds SW at 10 mph.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scat’d thunderstorms possible. High 91. Low 74. Winds Sw at 6 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Normal High: 90
Normal Low: 69
Record High Today: 102(1942)
Record Low Today: 52 (1920)
Sunrise: 5:52 a.m.
Sunset: 7:52 p.m.
Precipitation:
Yesterday: T
So Far This Month: T (-0.11″)
So Far This Year: 32.29″ (+1.30″)
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 39 / Small Particulate Matter: 16)
Mold Count: Moderate
UV Index: Very High (8)
Pollen: 3.6 (Low-Moderate: Grassed, Ragweed)
