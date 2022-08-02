A few more showers/storms could linger today

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a gorgeous start to the day as lower humidity briefly moved in. \

  • Another shower/storm chance this afternoon
  • Hot sunshine for Wednesday
  • Unsettled pattern Thursday-Sunday

An isolated stronger thunderstorm is possible today with locally heavy rain, lightning, and strong wind. The rain will provide a cooling relief from the 90s. Tonight will be warm and muggy, ahead of a hot and humid Wednesday. We stay rain and storm free tomorrow, before scattered showers and storms returns Thursday and Friday. Unsettled weather may linger into the weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated t/showers possible. High 91. Low 73. Winds SW at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 92. Low 73. Winds SW at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scat’d thunderstorms possible. High 91. Low 74. Winds Sw at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High Today: 102(1942)

Record Low Today: 52 (1920)

Sunrise: 5:52 a.m.

Sunset: 7:52 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: T

So Far This Month: T (-0.11″)

So Far This Year: 32.29″ (+1.30″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 39 / Small Particulate Matter: 16)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: Very High (8)

Pollen: 3.6 (Low-Moderate: Grassed, Ragweed)

