Gov. Beshear: Death toll stays at 37 for now, potentially hundreds still missing following EKY floods

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his first of several media briefings Tuesday morning about ongoing relief efforts from last week’s devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky in Frankfort.

The Governor will now travel to Pike, Floyd and Breathitt Counties to tour the hardest hit areas there.

In some of the highlights from his 8 a.m. news conference, he mentioned the death toll is still at 37 but he expects to have more “tough news” later today. He also said there is no hard number of people still missing. The Governor mentioned on Monday the number could be in the hundreds.

He said more than 1,300 rescues have taken place in the last few days, with one from Fish and Wildlife on Monday.

In one of the bigger announcements, Gov. Beshear mentioned Buckhorn Lake State Park is back open and has power, water and something it typically doesn’t have: Cell service. The Governor thanked AT&T for making that happen. He also mentioned a Starlink base is on-site to help with communication as well. 37 flood victims are staying there currently.

Due to thousands of people still not having power and hot days in the forecast, the Governor announced several cooling centers are now open.

Here is a list:

Breathitt: Breathitt Library, 1024 College Ave., Jackson

Floyd: Floyd Community Center, 7199 KY 80, Langley

Johnson: City of Paintsville Recreation Center, 232 Preston Street, Paintsville

Knott: Knott County Sportsplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop, Leburn

Letcher: Letcher County Central High School, 435 Cougar Drive, Whitesburg

Perry: Perry County Community Center, 354 Perry Park Road, Hazard

Pike: Valley Elementary School, 162 Douglas Parkway, Pikeville

Wolfe: Senior Citizens Center, 76 Marion Street, Campton

Kentucky State Police has performed more than 1,000 wellness checks to date.

More than $2.3 million has been donated to the Team Kentucky East Kentucky Flood Relief Fund from more than 17,000 people.

