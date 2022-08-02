Hardin County Sheriff’s Office to deliver supplies, gift cards to Eastern Kentucky

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that donations of bottled water and gift cards are currently being accepted to benefit those affected by disastrous flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Those interested in donating bottled water can do so by visiting a drop-off site located at the lower level of the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, located in the rear side of the Hardin County Government Building.

Gift cards can be donated inside the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Gift card donors are encouraged to donate Walmart gift cards due to the retailer’s accessibility to those affected by flooding.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is located at 150 North Provident Way in Elizabethtown.

All donations must be received by 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 4.

Personnel with the Sheriff’s Office will transport and distribute donated items to Eastern Kentucky Thursday at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The exact location of distribution has not yet been determined.

“When we saw reports of the devastation inflicted upon our Eastern Kentucky neighbors in recent days from these floods, we at the Sheriff’s Office knew that we had to do whatever we could,” said Hardin County Sheriff John Ward. “I know Hardin County to be an extremely generous community and I am deeply appreciative of any support we receive in this endeavor. The need is critical.”

