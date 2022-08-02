Hardin County Sheriff’s Office to deliver supplies, gift cards to Eastern Kentucky

In this aerial image, the river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on...
In this aerial image, the river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Recovery has begun in many of the narrow hollers after historic rains flooded many areas of Eastern Kentucky killing more at least two dozen people. A layer of mud from the retreating waters covers many cars and homes. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)((Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP) | (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP))
By Will Whaley
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that donations of bottled water and gift cards are currently being accepted to benefit those affected by disastrous flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Those interested in donating bottled water can do so by visiting a drop-off site located at the lower level of the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, located in the rear side of the Hardin County Government Building.

Gift cards can be donated inside the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Gift card donors are encouraged to donate Walmart gift cards due to the retailer’s accessibility to those affected by flooding.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is located at 150 North Provident Way in Elizabethtown.

All donations must be received by 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 4.

Personnel with the Sheriff’s Office will transport and distribute donated items to Eastern Kentucky Thursday at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The exact location of distribution has not yet been determined.

“When we saw reports of the devastation inflicted upon our Eastern Kentucky neighbors in recent days from these floods, we at the Sheriff’s Office knew that we had to do whatever we could,” said Hardin County Sheriff John Ward. “I know Hardin County to be an extremely generous community and I am deeply appreciative of any support we receive in this endeavor. The need is critical.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to HEMSI, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash
Floods ravaged eastern Kentucky, killing dozens.
At least 37 dead in flooding, Kentucky’s governor says
Victim says he was shot in Todd County, but KSP says it actually happened in Logan County.
Alleged home intruder shot in Logan County
Antre Devon Davidson
Bowling Green man arrested after Glasgow drug search
Glasgow officers deploy to Eastern Ky.
Glasgow Police deploys officers to assist in Eastern Kentucky

Latest News

Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. Knott...
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
Warren County Public Schools are doing their part to assist relief and recovery efforts for...
Warren County Public Schools helping schools in Eastern Kentucky
Mammoth Cave National Park’s longtime partner, the Cave Research Foundation, has been awarded...
Cave Research Foundation receives Regional Award from National Park Service
Logan Co Humane Society seeking donations
Logan County Humane Society asking for help as they care for dogs from mill