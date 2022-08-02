Hotter for Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday featured typical early August heat and humidity, but nothing too oppressive. Wednesday will be hotter and more humid, though.

Staying plenty humid for awhile

Tonight will be warm and muggy, ahead of a hot and humid Wednesday. Heat indices will top out close to 105 Wednesday afternoon. Keep hydrated if you must work outdoors.

We stay rain and storm free tomorrow, before scattered showers and storms returns Thursday and Friday. Unsettled weather lingers into the weekend. Expect seasonably warm temps down the stretch.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 94. Low 73. Winds SW at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scat’d thunderstorms possible. High 89. Low 73. Winds SW at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 87. Low 74. Winds SW at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 91

Today’s Low: 72

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 102 (1942)

Record Low: 52 (1920)

Today’s Precip: 0.06″

Monthly Precip: 0.06″ (-0.17″)

Yearly Precip: 32.29″ (+1.24″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:52 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:53 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 39 / Small Particulate Matter: 16)

Mold Count: Mod (6701 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (9)

Pollen: 3.6 (Low - Grass, Weeds)

