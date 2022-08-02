VIDEO: Local Golf Scramble Tournament to support law enforcement

KY Law Enforcement Golf Scramble Tournament
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation (FLEMF) is hosting a golf scramble tournament Aug. 22.

The tournament will be at the Crosswinds Golf Course on 1031 Wilkinson Trace.

The mission of KLEMF is to support Kentucky law enforcement families through emergency assistance funds, educational scholarships for dependents and the hosting of an annual Memorial service to honor loved ones that have been lost.

KLEMF has been a big supporter of the Bowling Green Police Department and is hosting the tournament to raise funds and support BGPD in their endeavors.

The golf scramble will include breakfast, snacks, beverages, a catered lunch, door prizes, gift bags, awards and other fun surprises for participants and volunteers.

Donations can be physical items or a monetary donation toward the purchase of items.

For more information, you can call 270-792-9077 or visit KLEMF’s website.

