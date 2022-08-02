Logan County Humane Society asking for help as they care for dogs from mill
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky is asking for help as they continue to care for dogs from a mill found in the county.
According to social media posts, the dogs are all currently safe at the shelter but supplies are needed to help care for the more than 100 dogs.
Items needed include:
- disposable puppy pads
- dry and canned puppy food
- dog shampoo
- flea and tick products that are not over the counter.
- wire crates
- plastic food and water dishes
- nail clippers
- collars and slip leashes
Items can be delivered to the shelter at 1230 Morgantown Road in Russellville.
For more information about donating and becoming a foster home, visit here.
