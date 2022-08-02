Logan County Humane Society asking for help as they care for dogs from mill

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky is asking for help as they continue to care for dogs from a mill found in the county.

According to social media posts, the dogs are all currently safe at the shelter but supplies are needed to help care for the more than 100 dogs.

Items needed include:

disposable puppy pads

dry and canned puppy food

dog shampoo

flea and tick products that are not over the counter.

wire crates

plastic food and water dishes

nail clippers

collars and slip leashes

Items can be delivered to the shelter at 1230 Morgantown Road in Russellville.

For more information about donating and becoming a foster home, visit here.

