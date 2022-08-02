Man shot in Logan County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Logan County early Monday morning.

The Todd County Sheriff’s Office says around 2:30 a.m. on Monday August 1, 2022 a man with a gunshot wound entered the Jennie Stuart Medical Center” in Hopkinsville. They say the victim said he had been shot at a party in the Fairview area.

But Todd County deputies and the Kentucky State Police determined the victim was actually shot during an altercation in Logan County, and driven to the hospital in his own vehicle.

Logan County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.