Members of Glasgow PD hand out supplies, help with policing in Eastern Kentucky

Animal Control officer Janes and Officer Nichols walking streets in Knott County to check on residents(Lauren McCally)
By Lauren McCally
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - As recovery and aid efforts continue in Eastern Kentucky, many communities outside of the devastated areas are sending what they can in supplies and volunteers to help those in need.

“Pretty much all the town is completely flooded, besides Main Street,” Recruit Officer Jacob Kersey, with the Glasgow Police Department “Of course, everybody lives, on little backroads over in Eastern Kentucky, and all their houses are washed-up vehicles everywhere”.

On Sunday, several officers from the Glasgow Police Department took a trip to two different parts of Eastern Kentucky to assist. The officers also took several supplies with them, including baby wipes, paper towels, diapers, and water.

All of which were donated to them by the ECTC Nursing Program.

Recruit Officer Kersey, Animal Control Officer Janes, and Recruit Officer Nichols went to Knott County to assist with policing and recovery efforts there.

On Tuesday, we spoke with Recruit Officer Kersey, who said they went so they could help other Kentuckians.

“Two of us lived in Hart County and we faced tornadoes A while back, and we knew what it was like to have the help from surrounding communities, and we wanted to do the same,” Kersey said.

Kersey also added that he and the others will be in Knott County as long as they are needed.

“We enjoy helping the community and doing what we can”, he said.

According to GPDs Facebook Page, Lt. McGuire, Officer Hardin, Lt. Barton, and Lt. Fields went to Whitesburg Kentucky to assist with policing efforts.

