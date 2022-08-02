Students to raise cows on campus for cafeteria lunch at New York high school

The district said it will use the money to buy cows for the Windsor High School agriculture...
The district said it will use the money to buy cows for the Windsor High School agriculture program.(AlkeMade/pixabay via Canva)
By Matthew Benninger and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) – A school district in New York is committing to teaching students about farm-to-table food supply by raising its own cows for school lunch.

Windsor Central School District said the state has given the district nearly $90,000 for the program.

The district said it would use the money to buy cows for the Windsor High School agriculture program. Students will have the opportunity to engage with livestock.

Officials said the cows killed would provide beef to the high school cafeteria.

Tina Miner-James, an agriculture teacher at Windsor High School, said the program allows students to learn how difficult it is to raise an animal for meat.

“The end result is something that you are going to feed people with. The expectation is that that product is good. You want to raise it in such a way that the consumer enjoys it,” Miner-James said.

The district said it would spend this school year preparing the infrastructure to house the cows, and they will be raised in an area by the school’s chicken coop.

Copyright 2022 WBNG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to HEMSI, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash
Victim says he was shot in Todd County, but KSP says it actually happened in Logan County.
UPDATE: Alleged home intruder shot in Logan County
Floods ravaged eastern Kentucky, killing dozens.
At least 37 dead in flooding, Kentucky’s governor says
Antre Devon Davidson
Bowling Green man arrested after Glasgow drug search
Logan Co Humane Society seeking donations
Logan County Humane Society asking for help as they care for dogs from mill

Latest News

A Minnesota woman is suing after a pharmacist did not fill a morning after pill prescription...
Woman files lawsuit after being denied morning after pill from pharmacist
Southwest Airlines removes expiration dates from all flight credits.
Southwest Airlines flight credits will no longer expire
The death toll in the flooding disaster in Kentucky is rising. (CNN, Kentucky National Guard,...
Hundreds missing as heat hinders search in flooded Kentucky towns
A Minnesota woman is suing a pharmacist who did not fill a morning after pill prescription...
Woman files lawsuit after being denied morning after pill from pharmacist