Warren County Public Schools helping schools in Eastern Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools are doing their part to assist relief and recovery efforts for schools affected by the floods in Eastern Kentucky.

Rob Clayton, Superintendent of Warren County Public Schools, said he has been in close contact with the superintendents of those schools to talk about their needs during this time.

Using the hashtag, #schoolshelpingschools, their goal is to collect gift cards to send to those schools with families in flooded areas.

WCPS will be collecting donations in the form of gift cards this week and will be sending them to the family resource coordinators of schools in Eastern Kentucky.

Clayton says that those family resource centers were chosen “because they know their families the best and they know how to ensure that these donations get into the right hands.”

Helping others during this disaster is also a way for WCPS to give back some of the support they received after the tornadoes struck Bowling Green in December.

“I don’t know that I can accurately describe the emotion to be on the other side,” said Clayton. “We know full well what it’s like to be in the center of the storm if you will and trying to coordinate relief efforts.”

If you are able to help, follow WCPS on Facebook or go to their website for more information.

