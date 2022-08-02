Where to donate locally towards Eastern Kentucky relief efforts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With aid and recovery efforts in high demand for Eastern Kentucky, many are searching for places to donate locally.

Former WKU basketball player Justin Johnson is collecting items behind Crossland Community Church. For items they are looking for, he says, ”Baby items, which is diapers, formula, wipes. Anything that a baby can use. Canned foods that have a snap lid on them because they don’t have can openers. They want anything easy access for food items. Toiletry items. Clorox for cleaning and cleaning items.”

So far, the following locations are accepting donations (by county).

Warren:

Behind Crossland Community Church on Fairview, Tuesday, August 2nd from 8 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 8 p.m.

Warren County Public schools (gift cards)

OneSong Church through Friday, August 5th at noon.

VFW on Highway 185 through August, 12th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hillvue Heights Church

Barren:

Cave City Fire Department through Friday, August 5th at 4 p.m.

Barren County Family YMCA

South Green Street church of Christ

Hart:

Lucky Duck Discount

Edmonson:

A Plus Family Healthcare

Metcalfe:

Grace Union Baptist Church

North Metcalfe Volunteer Fire and Rescue

Butler:

City Hall through Thursday, August 4th.

