WKU Women’s Basketball To Take Foreign Tour In Italy

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball will get a jumpstart on the 2022-23 season with an upcoming foreign tour of Italy in August.

The Lady Toppers are scheduled to play three games while in Italy which is scheduled for Aug. 8-17. WKU will be visiting Rome, Florence and Venice with expected stops in Vatican City, Siena, Bologna and Harbor Island.

The NCAA allows programs to take foreign tours every four years. It will be WKU’s first foreign tour since the Lady Toppers traveled to France and Switzerland in 2005.

The trip will serve as a bonding experience for a young Lady Topper team that features three freshmen, five sophomores, five juniors and no seniors. WKU returns all but one starter from last season after putting up 18 wins on the year.

