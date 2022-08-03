Barren-Metcalfe EMS launch program to train recent high school grads

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren-Metcalfe EMS has started a pilot program with hopes of increasing its number of EMTs and paramedics.

The ambulance service has partnered with Barren County High School and is currently training three recent graduates to become EMTs.

“This gives kids young people the opportunity to do on-the-job training, it immediately puts them in the workforce. But it also puts them on a path, not just for EMTs, but they could become advanced EMTs, they could go on and become paramedics. This could also put them on a path to possibly a nurse practitioner,” said Judge-Executive Micheal Hale.

The agency currently serves three counties including Barren, Metcalfe and Hart. It currently has 87 EMTs and paramedics with 40 of them being full-time.

This 12-week program consists of classroom training and in-the-field training five days a week which is also paid.

“As an 18-year-old going into this profession, guaranteed a career and being paid while trained--- we need to do more of that, not just in this pathway, but other pathways as well.”

If you are interested in participating in this program, contact the ambulance service at (270) 651-6903.

The ambulance service is also looking for other schools and school districts to partner with. If your district is interested, contact Hale or EMS.

