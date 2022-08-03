BG teen earns National Blue Beret at World’s Largest Air Show

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 16-year-old Cadet Chief Master Sergeant in the Civil Air Patrol Joshua Martin is sporting a blue beret he’s worked hard to achieve.

“In order to become a blue beret, you have to do like a series of leadership tasks, you have to show that you know what it means to be a servant leader and during blue beret, well, the activity blue beret is at an air show, and you’re helping to guide aircraft, check aircraft,” says Martin.

Martin had to train and participate in the Civil Air Patrol’s National Blue Beret, being one of only 129 cadets representing 45 states and territories nationwide.

He traveled to Oshkosh, WI for the EAA’s 2022 AirVenture AirShow.

Martin joined the Civil Air Patrol three years ago.

“Civil Air Patrol really has influenced my life, where it’s taught me a whole lot about leadership and some of the other skills that I’ve learned. I’ve also got to fly airplanes through CAP. I’ve got to do national competitions for programming, I’ve got to do a whole lot of other just fun things through CAP,” adds Martin.

Lieutenant Colonel Mike Bryant is proud of what Martin has achieved thus far.

“This year, he’s done the National Blue Beret and also the training ground team training up in Pennsylvania he went to as well. So Josh is, he’s a cadet we like to see coming into Civil Air Patrol, wanting to give their time back,” also says Lt. Col. Bryant.

Martin says he’s excited about what he has been able to accomplish with the Civil Air Patrol.

“I’ve always wanted to become an astronaut, so being able to do some of these things that CAP allows me to do fly aircraft, launch rockets, actually have a balloon program to like, the opportunities that CAP gives me is building me up for the future,” added Martin.

The Civil Air Patrol’s Southern Kentucky Cadet Squadron serves Warren and surrounding counties

