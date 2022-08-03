Bowling Green fireworks ordinance amended to allow fireworks in September

Officials allowing fireworks in Bowling Green in September after burn ban
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green City Commissioners voted to amend the city’s fireworks ordinance to allow fireworks to be set off for a few days in September.

From Sept. 2 through Sept. 5 between the hours of noon and 11 p.m., Bowling Green residents are allowed to shoot fireworks to make up for the days they lost in July from the burn bans.

The City of Bowling Green posted the news on Facebook, saying “Residents who purchased fireworks and observed the burn ban asked city officials for an alternative date to discharge fireworks resulting in tonight’s final vote to temporarily amend the fireworks ordinance.”

