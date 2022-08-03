Countdown to Kickoff: Allen County-Scottsville

Starting the Countdown to Highschool Football with the Allen County Patriots
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last year’s 4A football district title wasn’t enough for Allen County-Scottsville last season.

“Man, we really wanna win a state title this season,” senior quarterback Payton Cope said with excitement.

The Patriots went 8-5 last season after a paltry 1-3 start last year en route to the district crown. But, falling one loss short of the state semifinals has lit a fire underneath the team.

“We’re going to take last year’s loss against Franklin County and we’re going to build that up. We’re gonna build that urge, build that fight in our team. We’re gonna work on the fundamentals and get back to the basic stuff,” Cope said.

Brad Hood’s team returns six starters on each side of the ball, including Cope at quarterback. He returns over 400 rushing yards from last season. His fellow senior, Jake Jackson, brings back nearly 500 rushing yards as well for a double-gut punch.

Hood says that his players are molding into shape, despite an uphill climb entering 2022.

“We have a really tough season schedule and our district is tough. We feel like once we run through that, we’re usually a seasoned football team,” Hood said. “This group’s just been working and pushing guys and growing up into leaders that you know, last year, you worried about. Now, they’ve already taken those steps this year.”

ACS opens its season against Logan County in the J. Allen Builders Bowl at Warren East on August 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to HEMSI, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash
Victim says he was shot in Todd County, but KSP says it actually happened in Logan County.
UPDATE: Alleged home intruder shot in Logan County
Floods ravaged eastern Kentucky, killing dozens.
At least 37 dead in flooding, Kentucky’s governor says
Logan Co Humane Society seeking donations
Logan County Humane Society asking for help as they care for dogs from mill
Antre Devon Davidson
Bowling Green man arrested after Glasgow drug search

Latest News

Whitney Creech collects donations for flood victims
Whitney Creech, Lady Tops collect donations for flood victims
WKU women’s basketball needed a bounce-back win and that’s what they did on Saturday afternoon...
WKU Women’s Basketball To Take Foreign Tour In Italy
Competition in WKU offense
Competition in WKU offense
Competition heats up for WKU offense
WKU opens fall camp with ‘stiff’ competition on offense