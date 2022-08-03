Countdown to Kickoff: Allen County-Scottsville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last year’s 4A football district title wasn’t enough for Allen County-Scottsville last season.

“Man, we really wanna win a state title this season,” senior quarterback Payton Cope said with excitement.

The Patriots went 8-5 last season after a paltry 1-3 start last year en route to the district crown. But, falling one loss short of the state semifinals has lit a fire underneath the team.

“We’re going to take last year’s loss against Franklin County and we’re going to build that up. We’re gonna build that urge, build that fight in our team. We’re gonna work on the fundamentals and get back to the basic stuff,” Cope said.

Brad Hood’s team returns six starters on each side of the ball, including Cope at quarterback. He returns over 400 rushing yards from last season. His fellow senior, Jake Jackson, brings back nearly 500 rushing yards as well for a double-gut punch.

Hood says that his players are molding into shape, despite an uphill climb entering 2022.

“We have a really tough season schedule and our district is tough. We feel like once we run through that, we’re usually a seasoned football team,” Hood said. “This group’s just been working and pushing guys and growing up into leaders that you know, last year, you worried about. Now, they’ve already taken those steps this year.”

ACS opens its season against Logan County in the J. Allen Builders Bowl at Warren East on August 19 at 7:00 p.m.

