Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart

Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.
Chris Stapleton and Etta Crider.(Courtney Crider)
By Melissa Ratliff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Courtney Crider and her 6-year-old daughter thought their trip to Walmart was just run of the mill.

It was, until the moment they ran into singer Chris Stapleton. Stapleton, a Johnson County native, has been spotted all over Eastern Kentucky helping with flood relief efforts. He was inside the Prestonsburg Walmart purchasing supplies for families in need.

Courtney Crider tells WYMT that it was a surprise encounter that was incredibly meaningful. Crider’s daughter, Etta, has autism and sometimes, the only thing that calms her down when overstimulated is Stapleton’s music.

Crider took Etta to meet Stapleton and explained to him what he music meant to her and it didn’t take long for Etta to recognize the man she loved to sing.

“So at first, Etta was really all about his beard and his face, because she is a sensory seeker. But, after I told her that it was him. again, it was like it clicked and she got superstar struck,” Crider told WYMT. “She was giddy and laughing.”

The special moment melted social media’s heart and has been widely shared.

Crider hopes that one day he’ll sing just for Etta.

“It was so so special. Etta has a handful of things she really loves: her family and Chris Stapleton are both on the list,” said Crider.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Co Humane Society seeking donations
Logan County Humane Society asking for help as they care for dogs from mill
Victim says he was shot in Todd County, but KSP says it actually happened in Logan County.
UPDATE: Alleged home intruder shot in Logan County
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
Railroad Crossings in BG Closing Aug. 3
Railroad crossings in Bowling Green to close beginning Aug. 3
According to HEMSI, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Blueberry
Pet of the Week: Blueberry
Pet of the Week: Blueberry
Pet of the Week: Blueberry
Kentucky Humane Society in need after intake of animals from flood-ravaged Eastern Ky.
Scotty's Pound the Pavement Event to be held at Keriakes Park
VIDEO: Scotty’s Pound the Pavement Annual Kids Run returns to Kereiakes Park