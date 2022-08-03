Hot sunshine on tap for today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures will be hotter than average and the humidity will be high too!

It will feel more like 100+ this afternoon

Scattered showers and storms return Thursday & Friday

Some wet weather could impact your weekend plans

Heat indices will top out close to 105 this afternoon. Keep hydrated if you must work outdoors.

We stay rain and storm free tomorrow, before scattered showers and storms returns Thursday and Friday. Unsettled weather lingers into the weekend. Expect seasonably warm temps down the stretch.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 94. Low 73. Winds SW at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scat’d thunderstorms possible. High 89. Low 73. Winds SW at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 87. Low 74. Winds SW at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 69

Record High Today: 103(2011)

Record Low Today: 52 (1920)

Sunrise: 5:53 a.m.

Sunset: 7:51 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.06″

So Far This Month: 0.06″ (-0.17″)

So Far This Year: 32.35″ (+1.24″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 7 / Small Particulate Matter: 33)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen: 5.4 (Moderate: Grasses)

