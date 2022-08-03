Kentucky Humane Society in need after intake of animals from flood-ravaged Eastern Ky.

(WYMT)
By Melissa Ratliff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Humane Society is in desperate need of supplies after taking in over 100 animals from flood-ravaged areas in Eastern Kentucky.

Most of the animals were in the shelter before the flooding. They were transported out to make room for animals that were lost of injured in the July 26 storms.

“We are caring for a large number of animals at the shelter and we could really, really use some help with supplies,” reads a post on the organization’s Facebook page.

They are most in need of canned chicken, pill pockets for dogs, towels, blankets, puppy pads, canned dog/puppy/cat/kitten food, soft dog treats, one large scale for dogs and a few can openers. The shelter also accepts gently used towels, blankets and toys too!

Donations can be brought directly to their Main Campus located at 241 Steedly Drive Louisville KY 40214. But you can send help from right here in Eastern Kentucky.

Donations can also be ordered directly from the group’s Chewy and Amazon Wish Lists!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim says he was shot in Todd County, but KSP says it actually happened in Logan County.
UPDATE: Alleged home intruder shot in Logan County
Logan Co Humane Society seeking donations
Logan County Humane Society asking for help as they care for dogs from mill
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
According to HEMSI, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash
Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. Knott...
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky

Latest News

Scotty's Pound the Pavement Event to be held at Keriakes Park
VIDEO: Scotty’s Pound the Pavement Annual Kids Run returns to Kereiakes Park
Scotty's Pound the Pavement Event to be held at Keriakes Park
Scotty's Pound the Pavement Event to be held at Kereiakes Park
WLKY Breathitt
‘We just sat...in tears’: Residents recall harrowing moments during Eastern Kentucky floods
Kentucky man admits to coronavirus loan fraud scheme