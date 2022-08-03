Kentucky man admits to coronavirus loan fraud scheme

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT
LONDON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for using false pretenses to accept $370,000 in paycheck protection loans under a federal coronavirus assistance program.

David Christopher Lewis was sentenced in federal court last week for his guilty plea to wire fraud.

Lewis admitted he submitted fraudulent applications in May 2020 for loans on behalf of two businesses.

Those businesses were related to a Comic Con-style event that Lewis had organized in previous years.

Court records show Lewis paid himself or his wife more than $100,000 of the loan money.

Lewis was ordered to pay full restitution.

