Lost River Cave hosts annual ‘Cocktails and Trails’ fundraiser

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave will be hosting their annual ‘Cocktails and Trails’ fundraiser this Friday, August 5th.

The event will consist of a variety of alcoholic beverages, games, music, and an immersive experience with nature. All proceeds from the event are meant to help conserve our local cave ecosystem and aid with their Nature Education Program for children of all ages in South Central Kentucky. This program helps students learn about the diverse topography our area has to offer at a very low cost throughout the academic school year.

One of the features that makes Lost River Cave so unique is that it is identified as a karst landscape, which essentially means that it is made up of limestone.

WBKO News spoke with their executive director for more details. “So it’s just a great way to come out and support nature education and access to nature. The very fact that we have underground rivers, streams, lakes, sinking streams and caves... children just need to know the environmental aspect of living in karst,” Rho Lansden said.

Tickets are available for $55 each and can be purchased up until 10am Friday morning. Click here for more details on tickets.

