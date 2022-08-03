McKnight Invited to Damian Lillard Formula Zero Camp

By Brett Alper
Published: Aug. 2, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball guard Dayvion McKnight is one of 20 collegiate basketball players invited to Damian Lillard’s inaugural Formula Zero basketball camp. He will attend the camp later this week in Portland, Ore.

“I’m blessed to be invited to this camp and have the opportunity to learn from one of the best to ever do it,” said McKnight. “Only Pitbulls, No Poodles,” he recites as the camp motto.

The camp was created for basketball’s most elite players, 20 college and 20 high school, led by Lillard and renowned trainer Phil Beckner. It runs between Wednesday and Sunday in Portland, home of the Trailblazers. UNC’s Caleb Love, Houston’s Marcus Sasser and Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis join McKnight on the 20-man collegiate roster.

“I want to make an impact,” Lillard said of the camp. “To build a community of people who do things differently, who follow a formula, who don’t skip steps, whose confidence is real, who look out for each other and who don’t take no for an answer.”

More information about the camp can be found at formulazero.basketball.

