Pet of the Week: Blueberry

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Meet Blueberry! Blueberry was surrendered to the shelter because he did not have the space to run and play in the home he was at. Blueberry has stolen a lot of staff members’ hearts while he has been at the BGWC Humane Society. He LOVES tennis balls and will chase one as long as you let him. He is also HOUSEBROKEN, CRATE TRAINED, and knows basic commands such as sit and stay! For more information about how you can adopt Blueberry or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS

